News 25 March 2018

Shure goes wireless with these stylish new neck-buds

Bye bye cables

Reviews 25 March 2018

App of the week: .projekt review

Twist your brain with this spacial mobile puzzler that forces you to think in two and three dimensions – at the same time

News 25 March 2018

LeveTop is a chunky cylindrical autonomous folding drone you can carry around clipped to your belt

This drone can

News 25 March 2018

ShiftCam 2.0 is an iPhone case with a dozen slide-and-snap lenses for enthusiasts and pros alike

Snap happy

Features 22 March 2018

HTC U12+ preview: Everything we know so far

It’s coming: four cameras, squeezable sides, and plenty of flagship gloss

Features 22 March 2018

OnePlus 6: Everything we know so far

UPDATED: Will it look just like the new Oppo R15?

Features 22 March 2018

Get schooled: What to expect from Apple’s 27 March Chicago event

It’s time to grade Apple’s latest bit of homework…

News 22 March 2018

HTC’s two new Desire phones are all about good looks

Don’t expect standout specs, but the design is right

Reviews 25 March 2018

App of the week: .projekt review

Twist your brain with this spacial mobile puzzler that forces you to think in two and three dimensions – at the same time

Reviews 21 March 2018

Huawei Nova 3e hands-on review

Notch your average mid-ranger

Reviews 19 March 2018

Light L16 hands-on review

Jeepers Creepers, where’d ya get those peepers?

Reviews 19 March 2018

App of the week: Retrospecs review

Get your retro art on with this superb app for making photos party like it’s 1984

Reviews 11 March 2018

Honor 9 Lite review

Could this be the smartphone steal of 2018?

Reviews 06 March 2018

B&O Play Beoplay H9i review

B&O’s latest luxury cans are a sonic treat that’s worth every penny

Reviews 26 February 2018

Sony Xperia XZ2 hands-on review

Sony’s new flagship phone is an HDR extravaganza

Reviews 20 February 2018

Nintendo Labo hands-on review

Forget the old-fashioned looks – this is a new frontier for kid-friendly gaming

Reviews 18 February 2018

App of the week: Plotaverse review

Make your photographs move, and then share them with the world

Reviews 18 February 2018

Fujifilm X-H1 hands-on review

Is this X Series all-rounder the ultimate system cam? Quite possibly…

Reviews 14 February 2018

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra review

Sony steps things up in the mid-range

Reviews 13 February 2018

Lenovo Yoga 920 review

A top-tier 2-in-1 that looks and plays the part

Reviews 07 February 2018

B&O Play Beoplay M3 review

This small multiroom speaker still packs a massive punch

Reviews 06 February 2018

App of the week: Bring You Home review

Make your own future with this imaginative, brilliantly designed, frequently devious puzzler

Reviews 06 February 2018

Huawei Mate 10 Lite review

Are four cameras on a mid-range phone a gimmick or a triumph?

Reviews 29 January 2018

The Room: Old Sins review

The Room returns to its roots, with an impossible, devious, transforming puzzle box of weirdness to explore and solve

Reviews 28 January 2018

Synology DiskStation DS218J review

I’m bringing sexy back-up

Reviews 28 January 2018

Apple HomePod hands-on review

This Apple Music speaker’s smarts don’t quite match its sound

Reviews 28 January 2018

Dragon Ball FighterZ review

Button mashing just went super Saiyan

Reviews 28 January 2018

DJI Mavic Air hands-on review

Clear a space in your backpack for DJI’s best drone yet…

Features 22 March 2018

HTC U12+ preview: Everything we know so far

It’s coming: four cameras, squeezable sides, and plenty of flagship gloss

Features 22 March 2018

OnePlus 6: Everything we know so far

UPDATED: Will it look just like the new Oppo R15?

Features 22 March 2018

Get schooled: What to expect from Apple’s 27 March Chicago event

It’s time to grade Apple’s latest bit of homework…

Features 21 March 2018

Oculus Go: Everything we know so far

A cheap, standalone, powerful VR headset? Go on then…

Features 20 March 2018

Huawei P20 preview: Everything we know so far

UPDATED: New details on pricing, storage, and super slow-mo video

Features 18 March 2018

Apple Watch 4 wishlist: the 8 things we want from Apple’s next smartwatch

Everything we’d like to see in the next-generation Apple smartwatch – although some are more fanciful than others

Features 15 March 2018

Friend zone: the 15 best multiplayer games for console and PC gamers

Our pick of the best multiplayer games in the world, whatever your platform

Features 15 March 2018

Drop everything and download: Stephen Hawking’s Pocket Universe

Genius in your pocket

Features 14 March 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone X: Which is best?

It’s the battle of the super-luxe smartphones… all over again

Features 13 March 2018

Apple iOS 12: Everything we know so far

Time for a sneak peek at the treats coming to your iThing later this year…

Features 13 March 2018

The most anticipated smartphones of 2018

UPDATED: All the announcements and rumours about this year’s must-have handsets

Features 12 March 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S8: What’s the difference?

Samsung’s latest isn’t a reboot, but it brings some new perks

Features 11 March 2018

The Stuff Hot Five

These are the top five gadgets worth your time from last week

Features 11 March 2018

Ones to watch: our guide to all of Sony’s 2018 TVs

Whether you’re looking for 4K OLED, LCD or plain old full HD, Sony has got a screen to scratch your televisual itch this year

Features 11 March 2018

Super Smash Bros. for Switch plus five other things we learnt from Nintendo’s big game reveal

Don’t worry: there will be no shortage of Switch games this year

Features 08 March 2018

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories and cases

Everything you need to kit out your new pet Samsung…

Features 08 March 2018

Google Android 9.0 P preview: Everything we know so far

UPDATE: Surprise! Android P is out now for developers

Features 07 March 2018

Return of the kings: 7 classic phones that need to be rebooted

Forget Nokia’s bananaphone, these are the classics we want to see reborn…

Features 07 March 2018

5 of the best hi-fi products from the Middle East Yamaha AV Forum 2018

From Dolby Atmos soundbars to aptX headphones, Yamaha has brought its A-game

Features 07 March 2018

How to master…Facebook

If your relationship status with Facebook reads “it’s complicated”, spruce things up with these tips

Win 19 March 2018

WIN two tickets to the premiere of Ready Player One in Dubai

Get ready to enter the Oasis

Win 01 March 2018

WIN one of four Shure SRH240 over-ear headphones

Upgrade your sonics

